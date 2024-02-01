Sitharaman takes tab in red pouch to Parliament





She posed for the traditional 'briefcase' picture outside her office, along with her team of officials, before heading to meet the President.





She was holding a tablet instead of a briefcase to present the Budget in a digital format. With the tablet carefully kept inside a red cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase, she went straight to Parliament after meeting President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.





Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, had in July 2019 ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget briefcase for the traditional 'bahi-khata' to carry Union Budget papers.





She used the same in the following year, and in a pandemic-hit 2021, she swapped traditional papers with a digital tablet for carrying her speech and other Budget documents. That tradition has continued on Thursday. -- PTI

