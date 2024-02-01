RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shivling uprooted in MP town, roads blocked
February 01, 2024  12:41
Representational image
A temple of Lord Shiva has been desecrated allegedly by unidentified persons in Bamori town of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said on Thursday. 

 The miscreants also uprooted the 'Shivling' from the temple and threw it outside, the official said, adding the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. Some people angry over the incident staged a road blockade in the town, located about 40 km from the district headquarters, and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. 

 Heavy security was deployed in the area to maintain peace, Bamori police station in-charge Arvind Gaud said.

 The temple is situated on the outskirts of Bamori town. Some five-six people allegedly desecrated the temple in the night. 

When the locals came to know about the incident, they informed the police, the official said. Enraged over the incident, the locals staged a 'chakka jam' (road blockade) on the main square of the town and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, he said. An FIR has been registered against five-six unidentified persons and a probe is on into the incident, he added. -- PTI
