RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ram Mandir: 25L visitors, 11 cr donations so far
February 01, 2024  17:02
image
After the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple in the past 11 days and the amount of offerings and donations has crossed Rs 11 crore. 

 According to Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of the temple trust, in the last 11 days, about Rs 8 crore rupees were deposited in the donation boxes, while the amount received through cheque and online is around Rs 3.50 crore. 

 He said that in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, where the deity is seated, four big size donation boxes have been kept near the 'darshan path' in front of the sanctum sanctorum, in which the devotees donate the amount. Besides, people also donate at 10 computerised counters.

 He said that the temple trust employees are appointed at the donation counter and they submit the account of the donation amount received in the trust office after the counter is closed in the evening. 

 A team of 14 people, which includes 11 bank employees and three from the temple trust, counts the offerings in four donation boxes. Gupta said that from depositing the donation amount to counting it, everything is done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will You Visit Amrit Udyan This Year?
Will You Visit Amrit Udyan This Year?

Udyan Utsav-I 2024 at Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for the public from February 2 to March 31, except on Mondays.

Rs 47.66 lakh cr: Size of Sitharaman's sixth budget
Rs 47.66 lakh cr: Size of Sitharaman's sixth budget

The size of Budget 2024-25 has increased 6.1 per cent to Rs 47.66 lakh crore because of the rise in expenditure and higher allocation for capital expenditure and social sector schemes.

Key highlights of Modi govt's pre-poll budget
Key highlights of Modi govt's pre-poll budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth Budget in a row, equalling the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Good or bad? Rate Sitharaman's pre-poll Budget!
Good or bad? Rate Sitharaman's pre-poll Budget!

So tell us, does Sitharaman's budget deserve cheers or boos?

Heeramandi Teaser Glitters And How!
Heeramandi Teaser Glitters And How!

If Sanjay Leela Bhansali could make Mumbai's Kamathipura sparkle in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Heera Mandi is bound to be drowned in glitter, observes Deepa Gahlot.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances