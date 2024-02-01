RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rajya Sabha chairman reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons
February 01, 2024  20:32
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons and gave equal representation to women. 

The reconstituted panel of vice-chairpersons has eight members including four women. 

It comprises several members from the opposition. 

The newly appointed vice-chairpersons include Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara, Seema Dwivedi, Amee Yajnik, Mausam Noor, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, Manoj Kumar Jha and Lt Gen D P Vats. 

The vice-chairpersons run the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Budget hikes defence budget by 4.72%, focuses on 'deep tech'
Budget hikes defence budget by 4.72%, focuses on 'deep tech'

The defence budget was on Thursday increased to Rs 6.21 lakh crore for 2024-25 in a modest hike of 4.72 per cent from last year's allocation of Rs 5.25 lakh crore amid India's continuing border row with China in eastern Ladakh as well as...

Interim Budget: No, Just A True Vote On Account!
Interim Budget: No, Just A True Vote On Account!

She has shown shrewdness, sensitivity, and courage. All of these will be needed in ample quantities for the real challenge that will emerge after the elections, notes Shreekant Sambrani.

Soren pleads with SC to declare his arrest as illegal
Soren pleads with SC to declare his arrest as illegal

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren, who had to step down as Jharkhand chief minister in the face of his imminent arrest, on Thursday accused the Enforcement Directorate of arresting him as part of a 'well-orchestrated conspiracy'...

Aid for Maldives cut, Bhutan gets largest share from MEA pie
Aid for Maldives cut, Bhutan gets largest share from MEA pie

In line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the largest share of aid portfolio has been granted to Bhutan with the allocation of Rs 2,068 crore.

Southern states may demand separate nation: Cong MP
Southern states may demand separate nation: Cong MP

Claiming taxes collected from the south were being distributed to north India and that the former were not getting their due share, Congress MP D K Suresh on Thursday said the southern states will be forced to demand for a separate...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances