Rajya Sabha chairman reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons

Rajya Sabha chairman reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersonsFebruary 01, 2024 20:32
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons and gave equal representation to women.
The reconstituted panel of vice-chairpersons has eight members including four women.
It comprises several members from the opposition.
The newly appointed vice-chairpersons include Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara, Seema Dwivedi, Amee Yajnik, Mausam Noor, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, Manoj Kumar Jha and Lt Gen D P Vats.
The vice-chairpersons run the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman. -- PTI
