Rajya Sabha chairman reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons





The reconstituted panel of vice-chairpersons has eight members including four women.





It comprises several members from the opposition.





The newly appointed vice-chairpersons include Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara, Seema Dwivedi, Amee Yajnik, Mausam Noor, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, Manoj Kumar Jha and Lt Gen D P Vats.





The vice-chairpersons run the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman. -- PTI

