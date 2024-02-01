RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rail stocks trade higher ahead of Budget
February 01, 2024  10:41
image
Stocks of companies related to railways were trading in the positive territory on Thursday morning ahead of the presentation of the interim Budget. 

 Shares of IRCON International rallied 3.26 per cent, Texmaco Rail & Engineering jumped 2.71 per cent, Indian Railway Finance Corporation climbed 2.58 per cent and Rail Vikas Nigam advanced 1.52 per cent on the BSE. The stock of Jupiter Wagons went up 1.46 per cent, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) (0.88 per cent) and Titagarh Rail Systems (0.71 per cent).
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Budget 2024: Key numbers to watch out for
Budget 2024: Key numbers to watch out for

All eyes will be on whether Sitharaman will deliver a populist budget leaving more money in hands of the common man or push the reform agenda by staying on the fiscal glide path to lower the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by...

Sitharaman to present sixth Budget in a row
Sitharaman to present sixth Budget in a row

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her sixth straight Budget ahead of the Parliamentary elections, matching the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. Sitharaman in her pre-election Budget, which technically is a...

Kalki's 'Perfect Day' With Guy
Kalki's 'Perfect Day' With Guy

Shanaya in New York... Tovino goes sight-seeing... Swastika has a reminder for us...

When Sonnalli Parties By The Pool...
When Sonnalli Parties By The Pool...

Get playful in style like the actor.

Mega Infrastructure Push In Ayodhya
Mega Infrastructure Push In Ayodhya

The push to develop Ayodhya as a tourism centre, accompanied by large-scale infrastructure projects, comes on the back of years of limited income growth and tourist inflows.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances