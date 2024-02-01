Police stage flag marches in Varanasi

Police stage flag marches in VaranasiFebruary 01, 2024 21:39
The police held flag marches in sensitive areas of Varanasi ahead of Friday namaaz, a day after the Varanasi district court allowed puja in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.
A large number of people offer Friday namaaz in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
As a precautionary measure, security has been beefed up in the city in view of Friday namaaz, with police force conducting flag marches in sensitive areas, said Pragya Pathak, assistant police commissioner of Dasheshmegh area.
