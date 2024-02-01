RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM reacts to interim budget: This is a sweet spot
February 01, 2024  13:31
image
"The #ViksitBharatBudget benefits every section of the society and lays the foundation for a developed India," PM Modi reacts to the interim budget. 

"In this budget, keeping fiscal deficit under control, capital expenditure has been given a historic high of Rs 11,11,111 Crore. If we speak the languages of the economists, in a manner this is 'sweet spot'. 

"With this, besides building India's modern infrastructure of the 21st century, innumerable new job opportunities for the youth will be prepared.

"This Budget stresses on empowerment of the poor and the middle class and creating of new employment opportunities for them. It has been announced to construct 2 crore more houses for the poor. We aim to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' now. ASHA and Aganwadi workers will also get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme."

Presenting the interim budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is working with an approach to ensure development that is all-round, all-pervasive and all-inclusive.
