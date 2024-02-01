Next is Kejriwal: BJP MP after Soren's arrest by ED





"If we think deeply about the roots of corruption that have become strong in India, then it is politics. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) action on Hemant Soren is absolutely right. Next is Kejriwal's number," Harnath Singh Yadav told ANI on Thursday.





Reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Vipaksh Mitao Cell (Remove opposition cell) of the BJP remarks, Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi is on bail in seven cases.





"Whether it is Rahul Gandhi or other leaders involved in corruption, they all just want to save their lives, which is why they talk like this. Rahul Gandhi is on bail in seven cases. He should be ashamed before saying this. All corrupt leaders will go to jail," he added.





Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.





"ED, CBI, IT etc are no longer government agencies. They are now the 'Vipaksh Mitao Cell (Remove opposition cell) of the BJP. The BJP, itself sunk deep in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy," Gandhi said in a post on social platform X. -- ANI

