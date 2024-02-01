RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Next is Kejriwal: BJP MP after Soren's arrest by ED
February 01, 2024  11:20
image
Calling the action of the Enforcement Directorate on Hemant Soren "right", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav said that the next number is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"If we think deeply about the roots of corruption that have become strong in India, then it is politics. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) action on Hemant Soren is absolutely right. Next is Kejriwal's number," Harnath Singh Yadav told ANI on Thursday.

Reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Vipaksh Mitao Cell (Remove opposition cell) of the BJP remarks, Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi is on bail in seven cases.

"Whether it is Rahul Gandhi or other leaders involved in corruption, they all just want to save their lives, which is why they talk like this. Rahul Gandhi is on bail in seven cases. He should be ashamed before saying this. All corrupt leaders will go to jail," he added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

"ED, CBI, IT etc are no longer government agencies. They are now the 'Vipaksh Mitao Cell (Remove opposition cell) of the BJP. The BJP, itself sunk deep in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy," Gandhi said in a post on social platform X. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Patidar Or Sarfaraz?
Patidar Or Sarfaraz?

Rajat Patidar, who made his ODI debut in South Africa last year, has emerged as the front-runner over Sarfaraz Khan for a spot in India's middle-order for the second Test.

Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation in last 10 years: FM
Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation in last 10 years: FM

Structural reforms, pro-people programmes and employment opportunities helped the economy get new vigour, the finance minister said. After contracting by 5.8 per cent in 2020-21, the economy recorded a growth of 9.1 per cent in 2021-22.

'I am a bit fat and...'
'I am a bit fat and...'

Mitchell Marsh won the prestigious Allan Border Medal at the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards

Sitharaman to present sixth Budget in a row
Sitharaman to present sixth Budget in a row

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her sixth straight Budget ahead of the Parliamentary elections, matching the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. Sitharaman in her pre-election Budget, which technically is a...

Outlook healthy for UltraTech amidst higher competition, revenue grows 8%
Outlook healthy for UltraTech amidst higher competition, revenue grows 8%

UltraTech Cement's third quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q3FY24) performance saw a combination of 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume growth and 8 per cent revenue growth coupled with better realisations per tonne. The earnings...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances