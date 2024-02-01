RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maoist couple surrender before police in Telangana
February 01, 2024  23:47
A Maoist couple allegedly involved in extremist offences in Chhattisgarh, surrendered before police in Mulugu district of Telangana on Thursday, the police said. 

N Bheema alias Sanju, working as section commander of the second central reorganisation committee of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist party and his wife Muchaki Duldo alias Soni, area committee member in second CRC surrendered before Mulugu district superintendent of police, P Shabarish in order to join the mainstream and lead a normal life, they said. 

The couple, both in their mid 20s, were carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh each on their head, the police said. Bheema, who belongs to Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, worked as a militia member in the Cherla area of the district in 2019 and later he joined the second CRC of the CPI-Maoist and was promoted to section commander in November 2022. 

Soni joined the CPI-Maoist in 2018 and later she attached herself to the second CRC and in December 2022 she was promoted to area committee member. 

According to police, the couple were involved in offences including Bechirakumadugu exchange of fire of Elmidi police station limits of Bijapur district, Timmapur-Putkel attack in Basaguda police station limits of Bijapur district in February 2022, Kunded-Jagurugonda attack in Jagurugonda area and Terram attack in April 2021, in which several police personnel died. 

On the reasons for the surrender, Mulugu district police said they (couple) decided to leave the CPI-Maoist to lead a normal life as they did not like the discrimination going on in the party against their ideologies. -- PTI
