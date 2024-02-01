JMM+ seeks 3pm meeting with guv, if not they will...February 01, 2024 15:08
Update: JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand has sought time from the governor at 3 pm, says Congress state chief Rajesh Thakur. If the Jharkhand governor delays in inviting JMM-led alliance to form government, the MLAs will fly to Hyderabad, the Congress says.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday night in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.
