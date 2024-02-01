JMM+ MLAs to be taken to Hyderabad, planes ready





Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday night in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

JMM-led alliance MLAs likely to be shifted outside Jharkhand to prevent BJP's poaching attempt. Two chartered planes have been booked for shifting the MLAs in Jharkhand to Hyderabad.