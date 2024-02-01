JMM+ MLAs to be taken to Hyderabad, planes ready

JMM+ MLAs to be taken to Hyderabad, planes readyFebruary 01, 2024 14:38
Hemant Soren resigned yesterday as Jharkhand CM
JMM-led alliance MLAs likely to be shifted outside Jharkhand to prevent BJP's poaching attempt. Two chartered planes have been booked for shifting the MLAs in Jharkhand to Hyderabad.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday night in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.