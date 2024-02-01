India logs 160 fresh Covid cases

India logs 160 fresh Covid casesFebruary 01, 2024 10:27
Remember masks? Wear them!
India saw a single-day rise of 160 Covid cases, while the number of active cases stood at 1,338, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.
One death from Maharashtra was reported in 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases had begun to increase after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.
After December 5, a maximum of a single-day rise of 841 new cases was reported on December 31, 2023, which is 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.