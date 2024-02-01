RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA bloc to finalise Parliament strategy on Friday morning
February 01, 2024  22:01
Leaders of several parties of the INDIA opposition bloc would meet in New Delhi on Friday morning to chalk out their joint strategy during the budget session of Parliament. 

Sources on Thursday said the leaders would meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10.30 am on Friday and discuss their joint strategy. 

Various parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been coordinating their floor strategy during Parliament sessions and have moved unitedly to corner the BJP-led Centre on various issues.
