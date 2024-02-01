Girl raped in front of parents in MP's Gwalior





The incident took place in the Bhanwarpur area on Monday night but the complaint was filed two days later, said additional superintendent of police Rishikesh Meena.





One suspect had been detained, he added.





The girl's family had moved into the locality only a month ago.





Further probe is on, the official said. -- PTI

A 15-year-old girl was gang raped at gun point in front of her parents by three men in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, the police said on Wednesday.