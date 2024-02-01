FM talks 3 Ds: Democracy, demography, diversity





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting her sixth Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said that the Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years.





"The next five years will be the years of unprecedented development. Trinity of democracy, demography and diversity can help fulfil the aspirations of every Indian. The Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years, The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism," the Finance Minister said in her budget speech.





Stating that her government's vision of development covers all castes and people at all levels, Sitharaman said the aim is to make India a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed Bharat) by 2047.





"As our Prime Minister firmly believes, we need to focus on four major castes, they are gareeb (poor), mahilayein (women), yuva (youth) and annadata (farmers). Their needs, their aspirations and their welfare are our highest priority," Finance Minister said while stating that the main focus of the Interim Budget stands on four pillars. -- PTI

