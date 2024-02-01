RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
FM Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance
February 01, 2024  09:30
image
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance ahead of interim budget presentation.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL: Liverpool outclass Chelsea; City up to second
EPL: Liverpool outclass Chelsea; City up to second

Twenty-year-old Conor Bradley scored his first goal for Liverpool and claimed two assists as Juergen Klopp's team moved five points clear at the top

'Rahul Gandhi should abandon his yatra'
'Rahul Gandhi should abandon his yatra'

'Rahul Gandhi should have prevented Nitish Kumar from going.' 'He must pacify Mamata Banerjee if he has a cause of Mohabbat Ki Dukaan.' 'He should bring this Mohabbat Ki Dukaan on the political canvas.'

Do You Know Bollywood's Saris Well?
Do You Know Bollywood's Saris Well?

Grace, glamour, seduction, style, the Sari has it all. And Bollywood's leading ladies has flaunted its attributes to iconic effect.

Is It Time To Smile, Nirmalaji?
Is It Time To Smile, Nirmalaji?

Now that the economy is growing at a higher-than-expected rate, it is time to accelerate the pace of fiscal consolidation, and the Budget could be a good starting point, argues Rajesh Kumar.

It's Snowing In Manali!
It's Snowing In Manali!

Manali was drenched in snow on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances