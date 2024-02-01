Five more Indian wetlands added to Ramsar list





Of the five wetlands added to the Ramsar list, the Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve, Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve and the Aghanashini Estuary are in Karnataka while the Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary and the Longwood Shola Reserve Forest are in Tamil Nadu.





The aim of the Ramsar list is to "develop and maintain an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes, and benefits".





The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands.





It is named after the Iranian city of Ramsar on the Caspian Sea where the treaty was signed on February 2, 1971.





India ratified the convention on February 1, 1982. Yadav said the emphasis Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put on environmental protection and conservation has led to a paradigm shift in how India treats its wetlands.





"This reflects in the Amrit Dharohar initiative envisioned by PM Modi," he said. -- PTI

Five more Indian wetlands have been added to the global list of wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, taking the total number of such highly-recognised waterlogged ecosystems in the country to 80, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.