Congress reacts to budget: Vague, election speech

"It was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget. Not very much came out of it. As usual, a lot of rhetorical language, very little concrete implementation... She talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that that investment has come down significantly," Tharoor told ANI on Thursday.





Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that there was nothing new in the Budget speech and no measures were announced to provide relief to the common masses "who are facing the brunt of rising inflation".





Addressing reporters in Jaipur, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "It's obvious that you have to praise your own government but I was expecting there might be some relief measures. There was nothing to address the rising inflation or issues related to employment. It was more of self-praising. Nothing new was there in the budget. No relief for the middle class, farmers or students. The President's address was also used as political speech."

