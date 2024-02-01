RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Congress reacts to budget: Vague, election speech
February 01, 2024  16:27
image
The Congress reacts to the interim budget.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor: He said that not "very much came out of it" and that FM Nirmala Sitharaman used "vague" and "rhetorical language."

 "It was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget. Not very much came out of it. As usual, a lot of rhetorical language, very little concrete implementation... She talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that that investment has come down significantly," Tharoor told ANI on Thursday. 

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that there was nothing new in the Budget speech and no measures were announced to provide relief to the common masses "who are facing the brunt of rising inflation". 

 Addressing reporters in Jaipur, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "It's obvious that you have to praise your own government but I was expecting there might be some relief measures. There was nothing to address the rising inflation or issues related to employment. It was more of self-praising. Nothing new was there in the budget. No relief for the middle class, farmers or students. The President's address was also used as political speech."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will You Visit Amrit Udyan This Year?
Will You Visit Amrit Udyan This Year?

Udyan Utsav-I 2024 at Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for the public from February 2 to March 31, except on Mondays.

Rs 47.66 lakh cr: Size of Sitharaman's sixth budget
Rs 47.66 lakh cr: Size of Sitharaman's sixth budget

The size of Budget 2024-25 has increased 6.1 per cent to Rs 47.66 lakh crore because of the rise in expenditure and higher allocation for capital expenditure and social sector schemes.

Key highlights of Modi govt's pre-poll budget
Key highlights of Modi govt's pre-poll budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth Budget in a row, equalling the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Heeramandi Teaser Glitters And How!
Heeramandi Teaser Glitters And How!

If Sanjay Leela Bhansali could make Mumbai's Kamathipura sparkle in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Heera Mandi is bound to be drowned in glitter, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Govt lowers fiscal deficit to 5.1% of GDP for FY25
Govt lowers fiscal deficit to 5.1% of GDP for FY25

Continuing on the fiscally prudent path, the Modi government in the interim Budget refrained from announcing populist measures, which will help it trim the fiscal deficit to 5.1 per cent of the GDP next fiscal and 4.5 per cent in FY26.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances