Champai Soren meets guv, awaits decision on govt





The governor assured us to take a decision soon on our request go form the government, Soren said after the meeting. "We stand united; all 43 MLAs are staying at Circuit House."





He was accompanied by Congress legislative party leader Alamgir Alam, RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta, CPI (ML) L legislator Vinod Singh and lawmaker Pradeep Yadav.





"Will seek time again on Friday noon if Jharkhand Raj Bhavan fails to call us by then," Congress leader Alamgir Alam said after meeting the governor.





"Will request the governor to accept our claim to form the government at the earliest," Singh had said before entering the Raj Bhavan.





The governor had asked the JMM-led alliance in the state to meet him at 5.30 pm.





Champai Soren became the new leader of the JMM legislative party after Hemant Soren resigned on Wednesday night as the chief minister following grilling by the ED in a money laundering case and his subsequent arrest.

Amidst the political crisis in Jharkhand, JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren on Wednesday met Governor CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi's Raj Bhavan.