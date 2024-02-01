Budget will take us to Modi's vision of Bharat: HM





Shah also said the budget speech sheds light on the milestones achieved by the Modi government in the last 10 years in its journey to make Bharat the foremost nation in every sector. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth straight Budget on Thursday.





"The Union Budget draws the roadmap to achieve PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of a Developed Bharat by 2047. The budget speech sheds light on the milestones achieved by the Modi govt in the last 10 years on its journey to make Bharat the foremost nation in every sector during the Amrit Kaal," Shah said on 'X' with the hashtag #ViksitBharatBudget.





"On the very foundation of these feats, the magnificent edifice of a Viksit Bharat is being built. My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for leading the nation through this journey of excellence and to FM @nsitharaman Ji for the insightful budget speech," he said. PTI

