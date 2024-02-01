RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Budget impact on markets
February 01, 2024  18:00
Indian stock indices took a rollercoaster ride and settled marginally in the red the day the central government presented its interim Budget for 2024-25.
Key highlights of Modi govt's pre-poll budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth Budget in a row, equalling the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Rs 47.66 lakh cr: Size of Sitharaman's sixth budget
The size of Budget 2024-25 has increased 6.1 per cent to Rs 47.66 lakh crore because of the rise in expenditure and higher allocation for capital expenditure and social sector schemes.

Sensex ends 107 points lower in choppy trade
Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Nestle were the major laggards. Maruti, Power Grid, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, NTPC, HDFC Bank, ITC and IndusInd...

Govt allocates Rs 928 cr to CBI, down by Rs 40 cr from FY 2024
The agency had received Rs 946.51 crore to manage its affairs in the Budget Estimates for 2023-24, which was later increased to Rs 968.86 crore in the Revised Estimates.

