Bengal+Tamil Nadu in FM's sari

Bengal+Tamil Nadu in FM's sariFebruary 01, 2024 11:13
Journalist Pallavi Ghosh makes an observation. "The sarees chosen by @nsitharaman do tell a saree - Bengal kantha in mulberry silk.. colour is Ramar (Shri Ram) blue as it's called in Tamil Nadu"
Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation in last 10 years: FM
Structural reforms, pro-people programmes and employment opportunities helped the economy get new vigour, the finance minister said. After contracting by 5.8 per cent in 2020-21, the economy recorded a growth of 9.1 per cent in 2021-22.
Outlook healthy for UltraTech amidst higher competition, revenue grows 8%
UltraTech Cement's third quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q3FY24) performance saw a combination of 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume growth and 8 per cent revenue growth coupled with better realisations per tonne. The earnings...