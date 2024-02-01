Adityanath, Scindia inaugurate SpiceJet's flight service to Ayodhya from 8 cities





This strategic initiative aims to enhance accessibility for devotees and tourists seeking 'darshan' of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the newly consecrated temple of Ayodhya.





As per a press statement issued by the state government, the chief minister said, "The commencement of non-stop flight services by SpiceJet to Ayodhya from Darbhanga, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru not only enhances Ayodhya's connectivity, but also holds the potential to boost tourism."





Earlier, successful air services had commenced from Ayodhya to Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, the chief minister added.





Adityanath highlighted that the inauguration of Ayodhya Dham's new international airport by the prime minister on December 30, 2023, signifies a promising future for Ayodhya.





Adityanath called upon all citizens to collaborate in enhancing the glory of Ayodhya, encouraging responsible utilisation of the new air services and sharing the beauty and traditions of Ayodhya with the world. -- PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State V K Singh on Thursday jointly inaugurated SpiceJet's direct flight service connecting Ayodhya with eight cities.