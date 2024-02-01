RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 injured in bear attack in Andhra village
February 01, 2024  23:32
Four people were injured in a bear attack at a village in Srikakulam district on Thursday. 

The incident occurred in a cashew orchard in Vajrapukotturu village around 11 am today, a forest official said. "... four people were attacked, two of them seriously," Srikakulam district forest officer Nisha Kumari said. 

Kumari said the seriously injured were sent to the government hospital in Palasa and then referred to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Srikakulam. 

According to the DFO, the bear deemed the victims as a threat to its cubs and attacked them. 

Following the attack, the animal vanished into the cashew orchard. 

The official said the department will extend assistance and compensation to the injured persons. -- PTI
