TN CM Stalin visits Apple, Google, Microsoft offices in US

TN CM Stalin visits Apple, Google, Microsoft offices in USAugust 31, 2024 09:51
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft and discussed opportunities for investment and partnerships.
The Chief Minister, currently on a visit to the USA to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, on Saturday described the visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft as awe-inspiring.
"Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia! @TRBRajaa @Guidance_TN @TNIndMin #InvestInTN #ThriveInTN #LeadWithTN #DravidianModel," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X. -- PTI