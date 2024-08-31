RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN CM Stalin visits Apple, Google, Microsoft offices in US
August 31, 2024  09:51
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft and discussed opportunities for investment and partnerships. 

The Chief Minister, currently on a visit to the USA to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, on Saturday described the visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft as awe-inspiring. 

"Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia! @TRBRajaa @Guidance_TN @TNIndMin #InvestInTN #ThriveInTN #LeadWithTN #DravidianModel," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X. -- PTI
