Robert Vadra flays Kangana Ranaut on remarks over farmers' protest
August 31, 2024  10:34
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra has slammed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her comments on farmers' protests and said she does not deserve to be in Parliament.                 

Addressing reporters in New Delhi on Friday, he said, "She (Ranaut) is a woman. I respect her. But I feel she does not deserve to be in Parliament. She is not educated. I feel she does not think about people. She thinks only about herself. She should think about women. My appeal is that the entire country should come together and move forward on the issue of women's safety."

Noting that the safety of women is the most important issue, he said all political parties must come together to address it.

Ranaut, the member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, on Monday posted on X a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India during farmers' protests against three now-repealed farm laws but for the country's strong leadership. 

She then alleged that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place" during the farmers' agitation. -- PTI
