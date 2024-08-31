RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RBI Governor: GDP growth slowing down due to...
August 31, 2024  15:29
image
The slowing of India's economic growth to a 15-month low of 6.7 per cent in the April-June quarter was due to 'lower' government spending in the wake of the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the recent Lok Sabha polls, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The RBI had projected a growth rate of 7.1 per cent for the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

"The Reserve Bank projected a growth rate of 7.1 per cent for the first quarter. However, the first advance estimation data released by the National Statistical Office showed the growth rate at 6.7 per cent," Das told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

The components and main drivers responsible for the GDP growth like consumption, investment, manufacturing, services and construction have registered a growth of more than 7 per cent, he said.

Only two aspects have pulled the growth rate slightly down. Those are government (both central and state) expenditure and agriculture, the RBI governor pointed out.

He said the government expenditure was low during the first quarter perhaps due to elections (April to June) and operation of model code of conduct by the Election Commission.

"We would expect the government expenditure to pick up in coming quarters and provide the required support to growth," Das said.

Similarly, the agriculture sector has recorded a minimal growth rate of around 2 per cent in the April to June quarter. However, the monsoon was very good and spread all over India except a few areas. So, everyone is optimistic and positive about the agriculture sector, he noted.

"Under these circumstances, we have reasonably confident expectations that the annual growth rate of 7.2 per cent projected by the RBI will be materialized in coming quarters," the governor asserted.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

F1: Antonelli to replace Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025
F1: Antonelli to replace Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025

Mercedes have signed 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton next year.

Paralympics: Shooter Swaroop fails to qualify for final
Paralympics: Shooter Swaroop fails to qualify for final

Swaroop Unhalkar finished 14th in the men's 10m air rifle standing (SH1) qualification round to miss the final at the Paralympic Games.

MeToo in Mollywood: 'Actresses were filmed changing clothes'
MeToo in Mollywood: 'Actresses were filmed changing clothes'

South Indian actress Radhika Sarathkumar on Saturday made a startling claim that objectionable videos of female actors were recorded with hidden cameras inside caravans on the shooting set of a Malayalam film and she had personally...

Kedarnath: IAF's MI-17 drops civilian chopper being airlifted for repairs
Kedarnath: IAF's MI-17 drops civilian chopper being airlifted for repairs

A snag-hit helicopter being towed to Gauchar for repairs by an MI-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force crashed in the hills near Kedarnath on Saturday morning.

Paris Paralympics: BREATHTAKING Pix!
Paris Paralympics: BREATHTAKING Pix!

The BEST images from Day 2 of the Paralympic Games in Paris on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances