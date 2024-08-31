RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha's new excise policy allows musical performance, orchestra in liquor shops
August 31, 2024  11:15
The new excise policy in Odisha allows musical performance and orchestra in licensed liquor shops in Odisha, an official release said. 

But no dance performance will be allowed in licensed liquor shops, it said. 

The new excise policy will be implemented from September 1 "No dance performance will be allowed in any 'ON' shop premises. 

However, the 'ON' shops may conduct musical performance or orchestra within their licensed premises after obtaining necessary permission under Odisha Excise Rules, 2017," the new policy released on Friday said. 

Odisha Excise Policy (excise fee, duty and margin structure along with regulatory guidelines) will be implemented from September 1. 

The new policy also said that no new IMFL 'OFF' shop shall be sanctioned in the state during 2024-25 fiscal. 

The new excise policy also mentioned that no new ON' shop license shall be granted for rural areas for the year 2024-25, except three star and above category hotels and beer parlours would be allowed to sell beer. -- PTI
