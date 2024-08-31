RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai's Patra Chawl scam witness gets life, rape threat
August 31, 2024  10:59
Patra Chawl homebuyers' protest in Mumbai/File image/ANI Photo
Patra Chawl homebuyers' protest in Mumbai/File image/ANI Photo
Swapna Patkar, a witness in the money-laundering case related to Goregaon's Patra Chawl, has written a letter to additional director (Western Region), Enforcement Directorate alleging rape and life threats to her "for changing the statements given during the investigation of the case." 

In the letter Patkar wrote, "I would like to bring it to your notice that the accused in the case and his touts/goons are constantly indulging in the witness threatening/tampering with me and may be with others as well. I am continuously being threatened and being pressurised to change my statements given during the investigations, I am also being pressurised for title of some lands and properties in the name of one accused, Sanjay Raut and his family members." 

In past as well, Swapna Patkar has lodged a complaint with the Vakola police in Mumbai that someone threw a bottle into the premises of her residence on Wednesday and a letter was found in that bottle which threatened her against raising her voice in the court. 

According to her complaint, "At around 1 am on Wednesday night, she heard the sound of a glass bottle breaking in the premises of her house." 

On inquiring with her security staff, she came to know that a letter in Marathi was inside the bottle. 

Notably, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut is an alleged accused in the case. On June 28, 2022, Raut was summoned by the ED in connection to the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1034 crore Patra Chawl land scam. 

Patra Chawl, in the Siddarth Nagar area of Goregaon, a western suburb of Mumbai, went for redevelopment in 2008. 

It had 672 tenants, and the housing units were spread across 47 acres. -- ANI
