Mumbai train services disrupted due to overhead electric line breakdown





The fault occured at Mankhurd station.





Railways said that passengers are allowed to travel via the Transharbour Line using the same tickets and passes till the services resume.





"During this period, passengers are allowed to travel via the Transharbour Line using the same tickets and passes. This arrangement will be in place until the issue with the OHE is resolved," the Central Railways said.





The Railways further said that the services are running between CSMT-Vadala and Vashi-Panvel only.





"Down Services are not running between Vadala-Vashi. The process for rectification of OHE is going on. Due to defects at down line services of UP line are also impacted," CPRO Central Railways said in a statement. -- ANI

Train services Mankhurd and Vashi railway station at the Harbour line of Mumbai were disrupted on Saturday morning due to a broken overhead electric line, the railways said in a statement.