Kolkata doc murder: FAIMA to hold peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar





According to the statement issued by FAIMA, the protest aims to demand justice for the victim and press the government to expedite the enactment of the long-pending Central Healthcare Protection Act, which seeks to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals across the country.





"FAIMA is profoundly disturbed by this heinous act, which has not only shattered the medical fraternity but also exposed the alarming vulnerabilities that healthcare professionals face daily," a spokesperson for the association said.





"Our fight will continue until justice is served," Manish Jangra, founder and chief advisor of FAIMA, said.





Jangra said they have permission to protest at Jantar Mantar from 3 to 5 pm.





He added that members of the Resident Doctors of India from hospitals around Delhi-NCR, such as Aligarh and Rohtak, will also join the protest.





Earlier this month, resident doctors across the country went on an indefinite strike on August 12 after the body of the trainee doctor was found on the premises of the state-run hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9. -- PTI

The Federation of All India Medical Association will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday against the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.