IMA suspends RG Kar ex-principal's membership





In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr RV Asokan suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata.





"The undersigned along with the national president has also visited the parents of the victim in their home. They had put up their grievances against you (Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in an appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them," the order stated.





"The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations' of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole," it said.





The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has "unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of the Indian Medical Association." -- PTI

