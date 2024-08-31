RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IMA suspends RG Kar ex-principal's membership
August 31, 2024  09:22
RG Kar Medical College and Hopsital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh (right)/ANI Photo
RG Kar Medical College and Hopsital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh (right)/ANI Photo
The Indian Medical Association Kolkata on Friday, suspended the membership of former RG Kar Medical College and Hopsital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor earlier this month. 

In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr RV Asokan suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata. 

"The undersigned along with the national president has also visited the parents of the victim in their home. They had put up their grievances against you (Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in an appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them," the order stated. 

"The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations' of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole," it said. 

The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has "unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of the Indian Medical Association." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

US Open PIX: Popyrin shocks defending champ Djokovic
US Open PIX: Popyrin shocks defending champ Djokovic

Images from the US Open men's singles third round match at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.

Top court orders suspension of X in Brazil after tiff with Musk
Top court orders suspension of X in Brazil after tiff with Musk

Notably, Moraes on August 29 had asked Elon Musk to appoint a legal representative for his social media platform X in Brazil within 24 hours or face the consequences of a nationwide suspension.

Will Modi's recent Kyiv visit open door for Ukraine peace talks?
Will Modi's recent Kyiv visit open door for Ukraine peace talks?

The spokesperson said India has "always advocated constructive, solution-oriented, and practical engagement with all stakeholders to achieve a negotiated settlement to this conflict".

Diamond League PIX: Yavi misses World record
Diamond League PIX: Yavi misses World record

Olympic champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain won the 3,000 metres women's steeplechase in impressive fashion at the Rome Diamond League meeting on Friday, coming agonisingly close to breaking the World record with the second-fastest ever time.

Bopanna-Ebden, Bhambri-Olivetti in US Open third round
Bopanna-Ebden, Bhambri-Olivetti in US Open third round

India had mixed fortunes in the men's doubles at the US Open on Friday. While Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri made it to the third round, Davis Cupper Sriram Balaji fell by the wayside at Flushing Meadows, New York.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances