Helicopter being airlifted crashes in U'khand, no reports of casualties





While lifting the helicopter in need of repair work, the MI-17 plane started losing its balance and sensing danger its pilot dropped the helicopter into an empty space in the the valley.





"The plan was to take the helicopter to Gauchar airstrip on Saturday, with the help of MI-17 aircraft, for repair. As soon as it covered a little distance, the MI-17 started losing balance due to the weight of the helicopter and wind, due to which the helicopter had to be dropped near Tharu camp," district tourism officer Rahul Chaubey said.





There was no passenger or luggage on the helicopter, said the official adding that a rescue team reached the spot as soon as information of the incident was received.





"The team is inspecting the situation, " Chaubey said.





Rahul Chaubey stated that on May 24 this private helicopter landed in an emergency situation some distance away from the Kedarnath helipad due to some technical faults. -- ANI

