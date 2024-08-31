RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hasina's stay in India could further strain ties: BNP
August 31, 2024  10:18
Bangladesh ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina/File image
Bangladesh ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina/File image
Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that it's crucial to start a new chapter in the Indo-Bangla ties, which should begin with the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as her continued presence in India could further damage bilateral relations. 

The veteran leader, the second-in-command of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, emphasised his party's desire for strong relations with India, stating they are prepared to "move past previous differences and collaborate". 

He also assured that the BNP would never permit any activities on Bangladeshi soil that could threaten India's security. 

In an interview with PTI at his residence in Dhaka, Alamgir said if the BNP is voted to power, it will review and re-evaluate the questionable Adani electricity deal signed during the Awami League regime, as it is putting tremendous pressure on the people of Bangladesh. 

Claiming that it was a diplomatic failure on the part of New Delhi for failing to understand the psyche of the people of Bangladesh, Alamgir said that even after the fall of the Hasina government following a people's uprising, the Indian establishment is yet to reach out to BNP, even though China, the US, the UK, and Pakistan have already done so. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Samit Dravid picked in India Under-19 squad for Australia series
Samit Dravid picked in India Under-19 squad for Australia series

Samit Dravid, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, was picked in the India Under-19 squad for the multi-format series against Australia.

Hasina's continued stay in India may further strain ties, warns BNP
Hasina's continued stay in India may further strain ties, warns BNP

Alamgir said that even after the fall of the Hasina government following a people's uprising, the 'Indian establishment is yet to reach out to BNP, even though China, the US, the UK, and Pakistan have already done so.'

'Give me strength, Waheguru': Vinesh's plea
'Give me strength, Waheguru': Vinesh's plea

Vinesh Phogat paid her respects at the Golden Temple on Friday, seeking divine guidance and strength.

In Pictures - Huge Upset! Djokovic crashes out of US Open
In Pictures - Huge Upset! Djokovic crashes out of US Open

Images from the US Open men's singles third round match at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.

Top court orders suspension of X in Brazil after tiff with Musk
Top court orders suspension of X in Brazil after tiff with Musk

Notably, Moraes on August 29 had asked Elon Musk to appoint a legal representative for his social media platform X in Brazil within 24 hours or face the consequences of a nationwide suspension.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances