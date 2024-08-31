Hasina's stay in India could further strain ties: BNP





The veteran leader, the second-in-command of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, emphasised his party's desire for strong relations with India, stating they are prepared to "move past previous differences and collaborate".





He also assured that the BNP would never permit any activities on Bangladeshi soil that could threaten India's security.





In an interview with PTI at his residence in Dhaka, Alamgir said if the BNP is voted to power, it will review and re-evaluate the questionable Adani electricity deal signed during the Awami League regime, as it is putting tremendous pressure on the people of Bangladesh.





Claiming that it was a diplomatic failure on the part of New Delhi for failing to understand the psyche of the people of Bangladesh, Alamgir said that even after the fall of the Hasina government following a people's uprising, the Indian establishment is yet to reach out to BNP, even though China, the US, the UK, and Pakistan have already done so. -- PTI

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that it's crucial to start a new chapter in the Indo-Bangla ties, which should begin with the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as her continued presence in India could further damage bilateral relations.