Hardcore Maoist involved in 18 encounters surrenders in Gadchiroli





He was involved in at least 18 encounters in the region and has 34 cases against his name, which includes two cases of arson and eight of murder, the official added.





"He joined the Maoist movement in 2007 and was an active member of Tipadag Salam. He actively participated in West Sub Zonal Bureau of the outlawed CPI-Maoist in Dhanora," the official informed. -- PTI

A hardcore Maoist, Kedar alias Manya Kinjo Naitam, surrendered before the Gadchiroli police on Friday, an official said.