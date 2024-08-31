RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Factually not correct, narrative misleading: MEA on reports on B'desh floods
August 31, 2024  08:51
File image
File image
Amid reports blaming India for floods in parts of Bangladesh, the ministry of external affairs on Friday dismissed them as "factually not correct" and said the "narrative is misleading". 

Spokesperson of the external affairs ministry Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during the media briefing in New Delhi. 

"We have seen the reports on floods in Bangladesh, its narrative is misleading, and suggests that India is somehow responsible for the floods. It is factually not correct, and ignores the fact mentioned in the (recent) press releases issued by the government of India, clarifying the situation," he said. 

They have also ignored that we have a "regular and timely exchange" of data and critical information between the two countries, through existing joint mechanisms for water resources management, the spokesperson said. 

In the last few days, some reports have suggested that the floods in parts of Bangladesh were caused due to the opening of gates of a dam in India, whipping up anti-India sentiments among the people. -- PTI
