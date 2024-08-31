Don't intend to oppose Kangana's film, but...: SGPC

After the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut and the producers of the film Emergency, the general secretary of the committee said on Saturday that the matter pertains to not just Sikhs but also to the concerns of harmony in the country.





Gurcharan Singh Grewal, general secretary of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee told ANI that they do not intend to oppose the film just because it has Kangana Ranaut, but it is based on their argument.





"Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had written to the Information and Broadcasting Minister as well as Censor Board. The letter stated that we do not intend to oppose the film just because it has Kangana Ranaut, our stand is based on our argument. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had also issued a legal notice and a few members also approached the high court to file their writ petition. We have come to know that the passing of Kangana's film has been stopped but we will get to know only on 6th September," he said.





He also said that Kangana does a lot of things to promote her film.





"She says that she is getting rape and death threats. All of these are film promotion stunts. But if the Censor Board has decided this (to not pass the film), it is a good thing because the matter pertains to not just Sikhs. It also pertains to the concerns of harmony in the country," he added.





Earlier, protesters burnt the effigy of Kangana Ranaut in Bathinda.





Meanwhile, a petition demanding the registration of a criminal case was filed on Saturday in Chandigarh against film actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for allegedly misrepresenting historical facts and hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs in the film.





The case has been filed with the area magistrate under sections 302, 299, 196 part one, 197 part one BNS.





The next date of the case has been fixed as September 17, 2024. -- ANI