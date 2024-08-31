RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Don't intend to oppose Kangana's film, but...: SGPC
August 31, 2024  14:18
image
After the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut and the producers of the film Emergency, the general secretary of the committee said on Saturday that the matter pertains to not just Sikhs but also to the concerns of harmony in the country.

Gurcharan Singh Grewal, general secretary of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee told ANI that they do not intend to oppose the film just because it has Kangana Ranaut, but it is based on their argument.

"Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had written to the Information and Broadcasting Minister as well as Censor Board. The letter stated that we do not intend to oppose the film just because it has Kangana Ranaut, our stand is based on our argument. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had also issued a legal notice and a few members also approached the high court to file their writ petition. We have come to know that the passing of Kangana's film has been stopped but we will get to know only on 6th September," he said.

He also said that Kangana does a lot of things to promote her film.

"She says that she is getting rape and death threats. All of these are film promotion stunts. But if the Censor Board has decided this (to not pass the film), it is a good thing because the matter pertains to not just Sikhs. It also pertains to the concerns of harmony in the country," he added.

Earlier, protesters burnt the effigy of Kangana Ranaut in Bathinda.

Meanwhile, a petition demanding the registration of a criminal case was filed on Saturday in Chandigarh against film actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for allegedly misrepresenting historical facts and hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs in the film.

The case has been filed with the area magistrate under sections 302, 299, 196 part one, 197 part one BNS.

The next date of the case has been fixed as September 17, 2024.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

MeToo in Mollywood: Director Ranjith booked for 'raping' male actor
MeToo in Mollywood: Director Ranjith booked for 'raping' male actor

A second case for a sexual offence has been registered against director Ranjith on a complaint by a male actor in Kozhikode, police said on Saturday.

US Open PIX: Gauff, Sabalenka advance; Azarenka exits
US Open PIX: Gauff, Sabalenka advance; Azarenka exits

Images from the US Open women's singles third round matches, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.

'Stigma' over 4th daughter: Delhi woman kills newborn
'Stigma' over 4th daughter: Delhi woman kills newborn

Facing social stigma over the birth of her fourth girl child, a 28-year-old woman killed her six-day-old daughter and threw her body on the roof of an adjacent house in west Delhi's Khayala area, police said on Saturday.

Transfers: Sterling, Sancho seal loan deals; Toney makes Saudi move
Transfers: Sterling, Sancho seal loan deals; Toney makes Saudi move

Ivan Toney, once Brentford's lynchpin in attack, has moved to Al-Ahli for 40 million pounds ($52.50 million).

Bopanna-Ebden, Bhambri-Olivetti in US Open third round
Bopanna-Ebden, Bhambri-Olivetti in US Open third round

India had mixed fortunes in the men's doubles at the US Open on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances