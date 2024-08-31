Doc rape: Bike-borne man blocks key Kolkata road

An arterial road in the northern part of Kolkata was blocked for nearly five fours on Saturday after a motorcycle-borne man allegedly rode into a barricaded area where a night vigil seeking justice in the rape-murder of a doctor was going on, police said.





The two-wheeler had a police sticker on it. The blockade on B T Road at Sinthi crossing near Rabindra Bharati University was lifted around 8.30 am, a police official said.





Alleging that the motorcycle-borne man was allowed to go by the police officials without being prosecuted, the participants of the night vigil resorted to the road blockade demanding that penal action be taken against the offender.





Traffic movement was normalised after the blockade was lifted by the agitators, the police said. -- PTI

