Coaching deaths: 6 accused sent to CBI custody
August 31, 2024  17:48
image
A Delhi court on Saturday sent six people arrested in a case related to the drowning of three civil services aspirants in a coaching centre's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar to four days' Central Bureau of Investigation custody.       

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg sent Abhishek Gupta, Deshpal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, and Parvinder Singh to the custody till September 4.

"Considering the submissions in the application and in particular the scope of investigation in terms of the order dated August 2, 2024 of the High Court of Delhi, custodial interrogation of the accused persons would be necessary for the purpose of investigation and for ascertaining the role played by various individuals who might have been involved in corrupt practices or criminal negligence," the judge said.

The judge passed the order on an application filed by the CBI seeking police custody of all six accused for four days for their interrogation.

The order was passed after the accused were produced before the court on expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier in the case.

The CBI has filed the case for various alleged offences, including criminal negligence, dereliction of duties and corrupt practices indulged in by any person, including officials of the local authorities.   -- PTI
