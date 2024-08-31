RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amid protests, law minister to meet Bengal Guv
August 31, 2024  00:18
Amid nationwide protest over the Kolkata rape and murder case, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to meet West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday in Delhi, said the source.

According to the Source, "Union Law Minister is likely to meet West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose in Delhi. The Governor came to Delhi yesterday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. He was supposed to return today only but due to this meet he is staying back."

After the letter was received from the parents of the victim of the RG Kar horror, Governor rushed to Delhi and presented their grievances before the home minister. 

The Governor apprised the home minister of the gravity of the situation and the public protest against the ghastly incident.

He is in frequent touch with the parents and the competent authorities.  -- ANI
