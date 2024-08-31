2 leopards spotted in UP's Pilibhit, Rampur; rescue ops on





An official said that the forest department has set up cages in both districts to catch the leopards.





The leopard that came out of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve area was seen sitting in a sugarcane field in Bilgaon village adjacent to Nagar Kotwali late in Pilibhit Thursday evening, an official said.





When the villagers saw the leopard, people from the surrounding villages also gathered at the spot.





"On receiving information about the wild animal reaching close to the human population, a team was immediately sent to the spot. Officials are engaged in the process of returning the leopard to the forest safely so that human-animal conflict or any unexpected incident can be avoided," Manish Singh, deputy director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, told reporters.





Meanwhile, the villagers said that the people of Jamuna Jamuni village of Rampur district are also troubled by the terror of leopards because they have been seen roaming around the population area, sitting on the boring of a tubewell in the agricultural field and waiting for domestic animals. -- PTI

