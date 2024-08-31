RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1,500 iPhones worth Rs 11 cr stolen from truck in MP
August 31, 2024  21:36
Some 1,500 iPhones worth Rs 11 crore were looted from a container truck in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, following which one policeman was suspended and two were 'line attached' (taken off field duty) for alleged dereliction of duty, an official said on Saturday.

Those transporting the phones have claimed the loot was carried out after the driver of the truck was drugged and gagged on August 15, Sagar Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Uikey told PTI.

"We are verifying the claim of the transporters of some 1500 iPhones worth Rs 500 crore getting looted. Apple, which manufactures these phones, has not contacted police so far. I am at the spot, some 3 kilometres from the district headquarters, and videography of the truck is in progress," he said. 

"The container was on its way from Gurugram in Haryana to Chennai. The loot began when the container was in adjoining Narsinghpur district. A case will be registered shortly after the initial probe is complete," Uikey said. 

Sagar Zone Inspector- General of Police Pramod Verma 'line attached' Bandari police station in-charge inspector Bhagchand Uikey and assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Pandey and suspended head constable Rajesh Pandey on Friday for showing negligence in the case, the official said.

The personnel against whom action was taken had not registered a complaint when the driver of the truck approached them, the additional SP added.

IG Verma could not be contacted for comments.   -- PTI
