WB BJP wants UAPA on Mamata for 'Bharat jalega'





The women were seen protesting with cut-outs of locks accusing the state administration of inaction on law and order.





On Friday BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul reacte to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement 'Bengal jalega, to poora Bharat jalega',saying that this is a language of an anti-national and UAPA act should be applicable on her.





Agnimitra Paul said, "The way she is saying things is a language of an anti-national. If someone else would have said such things then, a case under UAPA must have been registered. Our demand is that Advocate Vineet Jindal should tell the court to arrest her and case of UAPA should be filed against her. Mamata Banerjee has tried to cover up the case by calling it suicide and tampering with the evidence."





She further hit out at CM Mamata Banerjee and said that the main culprit Sandip Ghosh was not terminated but transferred to National Medical College and later OSD at the Health Ministry.





"This cunning behaviour won't work. When her cunning attitude has been caught then she is saying that she will burn everything. UAPA should be filed on her," she added.





During a Trinamool 'Chhatra Parishad' foundation day programme in Kolkata on Thursday, in response to BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' call, the Chief Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his party to ignite tensions in Bengal over the Kolkata woman doctor's rape and murder case.





"Some people think this is Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak our language and share our culture. But remember, Bangladesh is a separate country, and India is a separate country. Modi Babu is using his party to incite violence here. If you burn Bengal, Assam, the North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn! We will topple your government," Mamata Banerjee said.

The West Bengal BJP's woman unit staged a protest against the RG Kar rape and murder. The brutal murder of the junior doctor has fuelled several such protests.