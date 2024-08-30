RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
WB BJP wants UAPA on Mamata for 'Bharat jalega'
August 30, 2024  15:19
image
The West Bengal BJP's woman unit staged a protest against the RG Kar rape and murder. The brutal murder of the junior doctor has fuelled several such protests. 

The women were seen protesting with cut-outs of locks accusing the state administration of inaction on law and order.

On Friday BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul reacte to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement 'Bengal jalega, to poora Bharat jalega',saying that this is a language of an anti-national and UAPA act should be applicable on her.

Agnimitra Paul said, "The way she is saying things is a language of an anti-national. If someone else would have said such things then, a case under UAPA must have been registered. Our demand is that Advocate Vineet Jindal should tell the court to arrest her and case of UAPA should be filed against her. Mamata Banerjee has tried to cover up the case by calling it suicide and tampering with the evidence."

She further hit out at CM Mamata Banerjee and said that the main culprit Sandip Ghosh was not terminated but transferred to National Medical College and later OSD at the Health Ministry.

"This cunning behaviour won't work. When her cunning attitude has been caught then she is saying that she will burn everything. UAPA should be filed on her," she added.

During a Trinamool 'Chhatra Parishad' foundation day programme in Kolkata on Thursday, in response to BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' call, the Chief Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his party to ignite tensions in Bengal over the Kolkata woman doctor's rape and murder case.

"Some people think this is Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak our language and share our culture. But remember, Bangladesh is a separate country, and India is a separate country. Modi Babu is using his party to incite violence here. If you burn Bengal, Assam, the North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn! We will topple your government," Mamata Banerjee said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jaishankar's strong words on Pak: 'Era of uninterrupted...'
Jaishankar's strong words on Pak: 'Era of uninterrupted...'

I think Article 370 is done. So the, the issue today is what kind of relationship can we possibly contemplate with Pakistan?

Maharashtra govt doesn't charge BCCI for police cover!
Maharashtra govt doesn't charge BCCI for police cover!

The Bombay high court has slammed the decision of Maharashtra government to not charge the Board of Control for Cricket in India for police protection given during cricket matches conducted in the state.

Am inseparable from Modi, for as long as...: Chirag Paswan
Am inseparable from Modi, for as long as...: Chirag Paswan

Paswan said he was willing to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly polls as an NDA partner "if the BJP so desires", and made light of estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras' recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

'Yet to receive a reply': Mamata writes to Modi again
'Yet to receive a reply': Mamata writes to Modi again

Banerjee had on Wednesday said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists.

Rain washes out opening day of Pak-Bangladesh Test
Rain washes out opening day of Pak-Bangladesh Test

The opening day's action in Pakistan's second Test against Bangladesh was washed out on Friday following incessant rain

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances