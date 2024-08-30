RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vendor molests woman; Hindu outfits call 'bandh'
August 30, 2024  21:33
A vegetable vendor was arrested for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old woman at a market in Latur city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when she was buying vegetables from the accused, they said.

Following the incident, the Mahatma Phule Vegetable Market, where the incident occurred, remained shut on Friday after some Hindu organisations gave a 'bandh' call.

"In her complaint lodged at the Gandhi Chowk police station, the woman alleged that the vendor touched her inappropriately when she was buying vegetables from him at the market in the morning. Angry with his act, she slapped him and later approached the police with her family members," a police official said.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the accused, identified as Azim Kazi, aged around 25.

The Latur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and members of some Hindu organisations held a press conference on Thursday evening and demanded strict punishment against the accused.

They also gave a call for 'market bandh'.

Accordingly, the market remained shut.   -- PTI
