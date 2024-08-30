RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TRAI extends deadline on unverified SMS with web links to Oct 1
August 30, 2024  17:52
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Telecom regulator Trai has extended the deadline for telecom operators to check transmission of SMSs that contain web links, which are not whitelisted, by a month to October 1, an official statement said on Friday. 

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had set a deadline of September 1 to block all messages containing web links or app download links, which are not whitelisted. 

The regulator said that a one-month extension has been given in response to the requests by the telecom operators for additional time. 

"Trai has granted a one-month extension to Access Providers to comply with its Direction issued on August 20, 2024, regarding the whitelisting of URLs/ APKs/ OTT links. The revised Direction mandates that all Access Providers ensure that traffic containing URLs/ APKs/ OTT links, which are not whitelisted, is not permitted with effect from October 1, 2024," the statement said. 

Trai has brought in new rules with an aim to curb the misuse of SMS headers and content templates, ensuring a more secure and efficient telecom ecosystem. 

The regulator has mandated telecom operators to ensure that all messages from sender to receiver are traceable from November 1 onwards.
