RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SUV driven by 17-yr-old mows down man in Mumbai
August 30, 2024  00:30
image
A 24-year-old man, distributing milk in the early hours of Thursday, died after a speeding SUV driven by a teenage boy knocked down his two-wheeler in Goregaon area in Mumbai, the police said. 

The incident took place in Aarey Colony around 4 am. 

Navin Vaishnaw died after a Mahindra Scorpio which was on the wrong side collided with his two-wheeler, said a police official. 

As the accused driver is 17 years old, a case was also registered against the SUV owner Iqbal Jivani (48) and his son Mohammed Faz Iqbal Jivani (21), he said. 

After hitting the two-wheeler, the SUV hit an electric pole. 

The teenage driver tried to flee, but he had sustained injuries and was caught by police. His blood samples were sent to a laboratory to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the official said. 

The police were also investigating whether the accused had partied with his friends before the accident. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test: Root's 33rd Test ton puts England in command
2nd Test: Root's 33rd Test ton puts England in command

IMAGES from Day 1 of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka, at the Lord's, on Thursday

MP: 6 GRP cops suspended over beating of woman, grandson
MP: 6 GRP cops suspended over beating of woman, grandson

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday suspended six Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel including a station in-charge in connection with the beating of a woman and her grandson in Katni district.

India, China discuss LAC at 31st WMCC meet, seek to ease differences
India, China discuss LAC at 31st WMCC meet, seek to ease differences

During the meeting, it was reiterated that "restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for the LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations", it said.

Ready to apologise 100 times for Shivaji statue collapse: Shinde
Ready to apologise 100 times for Shivaji statue collapse: Shinde

His remarks come a day after Ajit Pawar apologised to the people of the state for the collapse of the structure which was installed in the coastal district's Malvan tehsil, around 480km from Mumbai.

Real Madrid, Liverpool to clash in revamped 36-team Champions League
Real Madrid, Liverpool to clash in revamped 36-team Champions League

Liverpool were drawn on Thursday to face champions Real Madrid when they return to the Champions League, which has been expanded to a 36-team league format.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances