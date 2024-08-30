RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sukesh Chandrasekhar gets bail in bribery case
August 30, 2024  18:17
image
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a bribery case related to the AIADMK's "two leaves" election symbol. 

Special judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to him on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh. 

Chandrasekhar has been accused of acting as a middleman for AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran and trying to bribe an Election Commission official to secure the party's two leaves symbol for the faction led by V K Sasikala. 

Chandrasekhar will, however, remain in jail in other pending cases lodged against him.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

After 48 years, a cyclone forms in Arabian sea in August
After 48 years, a cyclone forms in Arabian sea in August

A deep depression that triggered torrential rains and floods in Gujarat on Friday intensified into cyclone Asna off the coast of Kachchh and the adjoining areas of Pakistan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

2nd Test: Atkinson's ton powers England past 400
2nd Test: Atkinson's ton powers England past 400

Gus Atkinson scored a superb maiden century as England's lower order collected quick runs against a ragged Sri Lanka bowling attack to post 427

Paralympics: Shooter Narwal wins silver in 10m air pistol
Paralympics: Shooter Narwal wins silver in 10m air pistol

Manish Narwal claimed the silver in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Meet Avani Lekhara, India's Pride
Meet Avani Lekhara, India's Pride

Avani Lekhara, India's Paralympic shooting sensation, continued her reign of dominance at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Viral video shows fitness influencer Rajat Dalal knocking down biker
Viral video shows fitness influencer Rajat Dalal knocking down biker

The Faridabad police on Friday intervened in the matter of a viral video which is creating outrage on social media and said they will take immediate action against Rajat Dalal.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances