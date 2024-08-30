RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shivaji statue collapse: Structural consultant arrested
August 30, 2024  08:59
image
Chetan Patil, the structural consultant named in the FIR registered in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, has been arrested from Kolhapur, police said on Friday.

Patil was taken into custody late on Thursday night and was handed over to the Sindhudurg police for further investigation, said Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit.

According to the Sindhudurg police, Patil has been arrested in the case.
Patil, a resident of Kolhapur, had claimed on Wednesday that he was not the structural consultant for the project.

Speaking to the Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Patil, named in the FIR along with artist Jaydeep Apte, had said that he had submitted the design of the platform to the Indian Navy through the state's Public Works Department (PWD) but had nothing to do with the statue itself.

"A Thane-based company did the statue-related work. I was just asked to work on the platform on which the statue was being erected," Patil had said. 

The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed around 1 pm on Monday.

The incident caused embarrassment to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government and invited criticism and protests from the opposition parties. Shinde said the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chennai To Be World's Largest Network Testbed
Chennai To Be World's Largest Network Testbed

The deal with Nokia will be signed in San Francisco on Friday morning in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on a 17-day trip to the US to attract fresh investments.

US Open PICS: Sinner, Medvedev romp into third round
US Open PICS: Sinner, Medvedev romp into third round

Images from the US Open men's singles second round matches, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday.

In Pictures - Muchova stuns former champion Osaka; Swiatek cruises
In Pictures - Muchova stuns former champion Osaka; Swiatek cruises

Images from the US Open women's singles second round matches, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday.

US Open: Bopanna-Ebden beat Dutch pair in opener
US Open: Bopanna-Ebden beat Dutch pair in opener

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden got off to a fine start in the men's doubles at the US Open, beating Sander Arends and Robin Haase of the Netherlands in straight sets at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

Afghan Khudadadi first refugee to win Paralympic medal after chaotic journey
Afghan Khudadadi first refugee to win Paralympic medal after chaotic journey

Zakia Khudadadi completed a remarkable journey to become the first athlete from the refugee team to win a medal at the Paralympics when she clinched a taekwondo bronze on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances