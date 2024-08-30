RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to scale fresh peaks
August 30, 2024  16:50
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty marched higher to scale fresh lifetime closing peaks on Friday, tracking a largely firm trend in global markets and renewed foreign fund inflows. 

 Buying in index majors Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Infosys also fuelled the rally in equities. Rallying for the ninth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 231.16 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,365.77. During the day, it jumped 502.42 points or 0.61 per cent to hit a record intra-day peak of 82,637.03. 

 The NSE Nifty soared 83.95 points or 0.33 per cent to hit a new lifetime closing high of 25,235.90, taking its victorious run to the 12th day in a row. During the day, it surged 116.4 points or 0.46 per cent to hit a new record intra-day peak of 25,268.35. 

 Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers. In contrast, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and ITC were among the laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sharad Pawar turns down certain measures under Z-plus security cover
Sharad Pawar turns down certain measures under Z-plus security cover

Pawar was amenable to increasing the height of the boundary walls of his house in Delhi as part of the enhanced security measures.

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks on firm global cues
Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks on firm global cues

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers. In contrast, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech...

Apologise to deity: Modi on Shivaji statue collapse
Apologise to deity: Modi on Shivaji statue collapse

Modi had unveiled the statue in December last year during the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg district. The statue was aimed at honouring the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj towards maritime defence.

'Yudhra Felt Like The Perfect Film To Come To Bollywood'
'Yudhra Felt Like The Perfect Film To Come To Bollywood'

'There should be some angst behind the action.'

'Meditation saved my career': Bindra reveals
'Meditation saved my career': Bindra reveals

Abhinav Bindra said mental health directly influences overall well-being of an athlete and sports administrators also share equal responsibility in it.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances