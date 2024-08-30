RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No end to Guj woes, heavy rainfall warning today
August 30, 2024  09:53
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall today, Friday, in isolated areas of Gujarat's districts, including Kachchh, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar.

"Moderate thunderstorms/lightning with maximum surface wind speeds of 40-60 km/h (in gusts), accompanied by heavy rainfall (>15 mm/hr), are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, namely Kachchh, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar," the IMD stated.

The IMD also forecasted moderate rainfall in isolated areas of the districts of Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Amreli.

"Light thunderstorms or lightning, with maximum surface wind speeds of less than 40 km/h (in gusts), accompanied by light to moderate rainfall (5-15 mm/hr), are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, namely Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Amreli."
